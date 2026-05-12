AI Is Complementary To Crypto, Will Accelerate Adoption, Bitget CEO Says

Artificial intelligence is complementing crypto rather than competing with it, according to Bitget CEO Gracy Chen.

U.S. Clarity Act Importance

Speaking to CNBC Squawk Box Asia on Monday, Chen highlighted the importance of the CLARITY Act, saying it could simplify fragmented state-by-state compliance requirements for crypto exchanges expanding into the U.S. market.

She warned that if the legislation is not approved before summer, political tensions ahead of midterms could delay progress further.

Ahead of Thursday's markup, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee released the 309-page CLARITY Act text, keeping stablecoin yield restrictions and DeFi developer protections intact.

Analyst Crypto Tony highlighted key provisions of the bill, noting it focuses on stronger investor protections and clearer oversight rules. Under the proposal, the SEC would continue regulating many token sales, while the CFTC would oversee most secondary-market crypto trading.

The updated draft also tightens restrictions on bank-like yield offerings tied to stablecoins while still allowing rewards linked to staking, liquidity provision and other on-chain activity.

It also narrows tokenization language to focus more heavily on tokenized securities and unexpectedly includes the unrelated "Build Now Act" housing proposal, likely aimed at building broader political support.

Tokenization Growth Accelerates

On tokenization, Chen said the industry remains in its early stages but projected tokenized assets could grow from roughly 0.5% to 1% of markets today to nearly 10% across categories like private credit, treasuries, stocks and real estate by 2030.

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