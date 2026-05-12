Bitcoin Holds $80,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stay Steady Ahead Of CPI Data

Bitcoin is holding above $80,000 as traders await key U.S. CPI inflation data. Bitcoin ETFs saw $27.3 million in net inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $16.9 million in net outflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 2.9% lower at $39.3 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Trader Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin's broader trend structure remains bullish despite recent consolidation.

He added markets continue pushing higher for additional resistance tests, with the 21-day moving average acting as a critical short-term level. The trader added that the $76,000 zone remains key support that must hold to avoid a deeper correction.

CryptosBatman warned Ethereum may be setting up for a bearish rejection after momentum indicators weakened on the weekly timeframe.

The analyst pointed to an overbought Stochastic RSI and a bearish death cross formation, suggesting traders should remain cautious near current levels.

TraderSZ said Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has reclaimed its 2025 low, signaling potentially improving market structure.

If the reclaimed level holds as support, the trader sees a possible rally toward the $150 area next.

MikybullCrypto noted XRP is currently retesting its breakout zone after successfully clearing key resistance.

According to the analyst, holding the retest could open the door for a move toward the $2 level in the near term.

Trader Jelle said Dogecoin's technical structure is beginning to improve following an extended consolidation phase.

The analyst highlighted DOGE breaking above key resistance, price reclaiming the 100-day EMA and moving averages beginning to turn higher.

Jelle added that continued strength could set up a move toward the 200-day EMA if broader crypto market conditions remain supportive.

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