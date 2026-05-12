Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) official X account buzzed with excitement on Sunday about the fresh update to the MyDoge non-custodial crypto wallet.

Anticipation Over Dogecoin Wallet Upgrade

The account wrote “much anticipation” in response to MyDoge teasing the new version, V3, which introduces decentralized finance, games, AI agents, and other applications designed to help users grow their DOGE holdings within a single ecosystem.

According to MyDoge’s website, the version was in beta testing, and users could register to be on the Beta waitlist.

MyDoge is a free, non-custodial wallet app specifically designed for Dogecoin, allowing users to store, send, receive, and tip DOGE.

DogeDesigner, a top DOGE influencer on X whose posts often get quoted and replied to by Elon Musk, also expressed optimism.

“What a journey it has been, and what an exciting future ahead. Dogecoin is the people's currency,” DogeDesigner said.

What’s Next For Dogecoin?

It remained to be seen what impact the V3 version would have on DOGE’s demand and price action.

The dog-themed memecoin struggled in the first few months of 2026, collapsing to $0.088 from a high of $0.28 in 2025. Since then, it has made some progress, but it remains underwater year-to-date.

Notably, influential cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez booked profits last week after DOGE hit their target, i.e., $0.1172, at the top of a price channel.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a "Sell" signal for DOGE, according to TradingView.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1106, up 1.53% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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