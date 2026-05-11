Bitcoin Nears $82,000 Resistance While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stay Muted Ahead Of Key Macro Week

Bitcoin is hovering near $82,000 as traders brace for a major macro and regulatory week featuring inflation data.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 91,293 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $384.76 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $145.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $3.6 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include BUILDon, Venice Token and Humanity.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin is facing its first major technical test since last month's rally, with price now pushing into resistance near the 200-day EMA and prior range highs.

Momentum appears to be slowing as RSI weakens, signaling traders should remain cautious near current levels. According to Jelle, the setup could create attractive entry opportunities depending on whether Bitcoin breaks higher or rejects from resistance.

Altcoin Sherpa echoed a similar view, noting Bitcoin is testing one of its most important resistance zones since the breakout move began.

The trader said weakening RSI suggests bullish momentum may be cooling in the short term, with market participants now watching for either a confirmed breakout or a pullback that could offer better positioning opportunities.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the 200-day SMA near $82,500 as the key level to watch.

According to Martinez, a breakout above the level could trigger a move toward $94,000 and rejection at resistance may send Bitcoin back toward the 50-day SMA near $75,000.

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