Bitcoin Holds Above $80,000: Here's One Trading Setup Bulls Can Look At

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has rebounded from a test of $80,000— and prominent analyst Trader Mayne says the latest bounce gives bulls a clean risk setup.

The move follows a sharp rebound from what he described as a 12-hour order block, where Bitcoin swept liquidity before pushing higher.

Mayne said in a podcast update on Sunday evening that sweep allowed traders to tighten risk beneath the local low instead of placing stops below the entire demand zone.

Why It Matters

Bitcoin is bouncing, but the trader is not calling for a straight-line move to new highs.

He laid out two main scenarios:

Scenario 1: Bitcoin still needs one more lower low before forming a major bottom in late Q3 or Q4.

Scenario 2: The low is already in, but BTC still needs months of sideways accumulation before a real breakout.

Bitcoin should hold above roughly $74,450, the prior year's low, if bulls remain in control.

"If we're really bullish, I don't think we should get back below last year's low," Mayne said.

Bitcoin is also moving into high-time-frame resistance, including a weekly fair value gap. That means bulls may still control the lower time frames, but the larger trend has not fully flipped.

Stocks, AI And Blow-Off Risk

Maine also flagged the sharp rally in U.S. equities, saying parts of the AI and semiconductor trade look stretched.

He pointed to Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp. and other chip names as examples of stocks trading with crypto-like momentum.

His concern: the rally may be entering a blow-off phase.

Still, he said traders should "remain long until wrong" while markets continue printing highs.

The episode also touched on two possible "black swan" narratives gaining attention:

A new hantavirus scare and whether it could spark pandemic fears.

Newly released UFO/UAP files and prediction markets tied to alien disclosure.

Maine stressed that prediction markets such as Polymarket can move sharply even before an event resolves.

He cited the market around whether Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , formerly MicroStrategy, sells Bitcoin as an example of odds repricing fast after comments from Michael Saylor.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin's short-term trend remains constructive above key support, but Maine is watching for weakness near resistance.

The bigger trade may come later this year if Bitcoin forms a major cycle low into Q4. Until then, he sees volatility across crypto, stocks and prediction markets — and says traders should avoid focusing only on altcoins while equities are delivering the stronger moves.

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