Ripple Lands $200M Financing Deal From Neuberger To Expand Lending Capacity

Ripple Labs has secured a $200 million debt facility from Neuberger Specialty Finance to expand Ripple Prime, which tripled revenue since the $1.25 billion Hidden Road acquisition.

Ripple Prime Revenue Triples After Hidden Road Acquisition

The financing will increase Ripple Prime’s lending capacity to clients operating across traditional and digital markets, Coindesk reported on Monday.

Ripple acquired prime brokerage Hidden Road for $1.25 billion in 2025, one of the largest deals in crypto history, and rebranded it as Ripple Prime.

“Dependable access to financing and balance sheet strength are critical to institutional participants in today’s dynamic markets,” said Noel Kimmel, President of Ripple Prime.

“This facility enables us to grow alongside our clients by delivering increased margin capacity, greater responsiveness, and improved capital efficiency,” he added.

Neuberger Specialty Finance manages funds under Neuberger Berman, which has approximately $570 billion in total assets under management.

Part Of Ripple’s $40B Valuation Push

The deal follows Ripple’s $500 million fundraise at a $40 billion valuation, backed by Fortress Investment Group and Citadel Securities.

Ripple used the capital to expand its custody, stablecoin, and prime brokerage businesses.

Ripple also acquired treasury management software provider GTreasury for $1 billion as part of its push into institutional infrastructure.

XRP Holds Key Fibonacci Level At $1.46

RSI at 61 remains bullish and shows momentum can still build before reaching overbought conditions.

The next resistance sits at $1.5512, followed by $1.6690, then full retracement to $1.8190. Support holds at $1.3857.

Image: Shutterstock