Strategy Adds 535 BTC As MSTR Eyes $200 For First Time Since November

Back To Work After Brief Pause

The purchase marks Strategy’s return to weekly buys after pausing the week prior ahead of Q1 earnings.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor shared an update on Strategy’s bitcoin acquisition tracker and stated “Back to work.”

That brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin position to more than 3.9% of the 21 million supply cap.

The company now holds roughly $4.6 billion in paper gains at current prices after buying Bitcoin at an average cost of $75,540 per coin and spending around $61.9 billion, including fees and expenses.

STRC Preferred Stock Driving Recent Buys

The company funded the latest acquisitions through at-the-market sales of MSTR common stock and STRC preferred stock.

Strategy sold 231,324 MSTR shares for approximately $42.9 million last week, with $26.35 billion worth of shares remaining available for issuance and sale under that program.

STRC has increasingly become the primary driver of bitcoin acquisitions in recent weeks. The variable-rate cumulative preferred stock offers monthly dividends with adjustable rates designed to keep it near $100 par value and currently pays an annualized rate of 11.5%.

JPMorgan Sees $30B In Buys This Year

Saylor clarified in weekend interviews that while the company may occasionally sell a portion of its bitcoin holdings to cover STRC dividends, any such sales would be quickly outpaced by new purchases.

“In these periods, even if we were to sell one bitcoin, we’d be buying 10 to 20 more bitcoin,” Saylor said.

$200 Is The Wall That Matters

MSTR is now sitting near the $195–$200 zone it hasn’t touched since November 2025.

From April’s low of $130, the stock has climbed 45% in six weeks, riding Bitcoin’s recovery above $80,000 almost tick for tick.

Break above $200 and the next stop is $235–$240. Fail here and $157 is the floor that matters.

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