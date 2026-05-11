Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Benefit From AI Agent Explosition, Veteran Investor Says: 'They Need Tokens'

The accelerating AI infrastructure race may end up becoming one of the strongest long-term catalysts for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , veteran macro investor Jordy Visser argues.

"AI Agents Need Tokens"

AI adoption is moving far faster than most institutions expected, creating massive demand for compute infrastructure, power and digital settlement systems, Visser said on the Anthony Pompliano podcast on May 9.

According to Visser, the next phase of AI goes beyond chatbots into "agentic" systems where AI agents autonomously execute actions, transactions and workflows.

Those systems will increasingly require tokenized rails and crypto-native infrastructure to operate efficiently.

"AI agents are with us," Visser said. "They need food and that food is not physical food. It is tokens."

AI and crypto are becoming increasingly interconnected because both industries fundamentally depend on compute, energy and tokenized digital systems.

Why Bitcoin Could Benefit

Visser believes the AI buildout may ultimately reinforce Bitcoin's long-term macro narrative for several reasons.

Rising energy demand could increase the value of energy-linked digital assets, tokenization adoption could accelerate crypto infrastructure usage, persistent AI-driven inflation pressures may strengthen demand for hard assets and institutional capital continues rotating into Bitcoin through ETFs.

The analyst noted that BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF recently hit new all-time highs in shares outstanding even during periods many traders considered a "bear market."

He argued that older institutional investors are steadily accumulating Bitcoin as part of broader portfolio allocations.

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