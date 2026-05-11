Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
XRP
May 11, 2026 8:42 AM 1 min read

XRP Tries (And Fails) Breakout From Multi-Month Pattern: What Is Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has failed to break above a multi-month triangle pattern that formed since February and is now testing support at the breakout level.

Shorts Getting Squeezed As Retest Holds

Volume surged 170.81% to $5.38 billion during the breakout, far above typical retest levels and pointing to institutional buying.

Open Interest climbed 7.41% to $2.90 billion, while Options Volume jumped 322.80% as traders positioned for the next move higher.

Liquidation data shows $6.03 million in shorts wiped out versus $5.21 million in longs over the past 24 hours, with bearish bets getting caught as the retest holds.

Funding Rates Hit Three-Month Bearish Extreme

XRP funding rates on Binance are experiencing their longest and most negative stretch in recent history, according to Darkfost.

Funding rates have maintained a bearish bias for nearly three months, even as XRP has posted a 27% gain over the same period.

When such a strong consensus forms, especially after a correction exceeding 60%, it often signals a potential reversal developing. 

This happened in April 2025, when XRP reached $1.25 before a bullish recovery eventually triggered a rally that led to a 126% advance.

The Two-Leg Move Targets $1.85

Parabolic SAR at $1.3723 remains below price, keeping the daily trend firmly bullish. MACD histogram continues printing green consecutive bars with the crossover intact.

The projected path on the chart shows a two-leg move targeting $1.75–$1.85 in play, with the retest completing the launchpad for that second leg.

Retest support at $1.42–$1.45 must hold on daily close. First target post-retest sits at $1.60–$1.65, with the full measured move target at $1.80–$1.85.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved