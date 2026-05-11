First Dogecoin, Now Solana: What's Driving The 10%+ Altcoin Rallies In The Past Weeks?

Altcoins are beginning to wake up after months of brutal underperformance, but traders remain divided on whether the move marks the start of a broader bull cycle or just another bear market rally.

Bitcoin Controls Everything

Bitcoin breaking resistance for the first time since the cycle top represents an important "change in character" for the market.

He identified $78,000 as key near-term bullish support, $72,000 as the broader "line in the sand" and mid-$80,000s as the final major resistance before a potential move back toward six figures.

Don warned that if Bitcoin pushes back into prior range highs, price could "teleport" toward $100,000 quickly.

Altcoins, Meme Coins Rally – Strength Or Caution?

Solana is up 13% in a month, with notable strength against Bitcoin, especially after the SOL/BTC pair began recovering from deep cycle lows.

Dogecoin (+18%) and Pepe (+20%) were highlighted as examples of coins beginning to break higher over the past month after extended consolidation phases.

The trader also warned that aggressive meme coin rallies could become an early overheating signal for the broader market.

Still, meme coins remain structurally riskier than higher-conviction infrastructure plays because many previously collapsed between 90% and 99% during the downturn.

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