Bitcoin Holds $81,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stabilize On Monday Morning

Bitcoin trades near $81,000 early Monday as crypto markets stabilizes ahead of a key week for regulation, with traders closely watching the upcoming CLARITY Act discussion scheduled for May 14.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $145.7 million in net outflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $3.6 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading relatively flat with 0.8% gains to $39.5 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Lennart Snyder said Bitcoin is showing early weakness after rejecting the previous daily high and $78,000 remains the critical breakdown level that could trigger additional downside pressure.

Snyder added that bullish continuation would require Bitcoin to either reclaim higher resistance levels or successfully defend the $79,000-$78,200 support region.If support holds, the trader sees potential for a move toward $82,853.

Trader Dami-Defi said Ethereum continues printing higher lows, a structure often associated with strengthening bullish momentum. He argued current levels may represent one of the final accumulation zones before a larger breakout attempt.

Trader CryptosBatman highlighted improving relative strength in Solana noting the SOL/BTC pair recently broke out of a 231-day downtrend. The analyst said the latest move appears stronger than a standard relief bounce and added that any retest of nearby support could create opportunities for continuation higher.

Cryptoinsightuk noted XRP recently posted its strongest weekly close since Feb. 16. However, the trader said XRP still requires a weekly close above $1.475 to confirm a broader breakout and establish a potential market bottom.

The analyst added that both RSI and MACD indicators are now flashing bullish signals, though confirmation remains pending.

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