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Physical bitcoin next to ten, twenty and fifty dollar bills
May 11, 2026 3:30 AM 2 min read

Crypto Is Allowing People In The Global South To Power Through Daily Survival While The West Chases ETFs And Price Action, Says This Analyst

Influential analyst Ali Martinez spotlighted on Friday rising cryptocurrency adoption in emerging economies, emphasizing their growing role as a “financial tool” rather than just a “trading market.”

Emerging Markets Throng Binance

In an X post, Martinez pointed to Binance Research's latest report on the shift in usage patterns in different markets.

The emerging market share of Binance users rose from 49% in 2020 to 77% in 2026, according to the report, while those from developed markets fell from roughly 48% to 20%.

Moreover, 83% of users engaging with two or more products on Binance were from emerging markets.

Stablecoins As Store Of Value?

Overall, 73% of all stablecoin savers globally were based in emerging markets, the report read.

Binance said it classified the emerging market user base using the World Bank's income-level methodology.

Crypto For Daily Survival?

Martinez pointed out the stark contrast in how cryptocurrencies are utilized in developed and emerging markets.

“While the West focuses on ETFs and price discovery, users in the Global South are quietly integrating digital assets into their daily survival,” Martinez said.

Interestingly, every country in the top ten of Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index was low- or middle-income, aside from the U.S. India was ranked first and Pakistan third on the list.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Ryvius on Shutterstock.com

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