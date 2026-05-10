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A close-up image of cryptocurrency Bitcoin meets classic banknotes, symbolizing the harmony of digital and traditional finance
May 10, 2026 11:33 PM 3 min read

Michael Saylor's Strategy Back To Buying Bitcoin After 1-Week Pause? BTC Bull Says 'No More Bears'

Saylor’s Message To ‘₿ears’

Saylor posted on X an AI-generated video of himself carrying a bear through a forest while smoking a cigar, captioned “No More ₿ears.”

Note that the post was metaphorical, referencing bearish traders betting on Bitcoin’s downturn.

Strategy Back To Buying Bitcoin?

Saylor signaled that Strategy’s BTC purchases would resume this week, adding a post captioned “Back to work.”

Notably, Strategy paused its weekly acquisition before releasing its first-quarter financials last week. He had said, "No buys this week. Back to work next week."

As of today, Strategy holds 818,334 BTC, worth $66.43 billion and representing roughly 3.9% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Strategy reported losses of $38.25 per share in the first quarter, while revenue beat the analyst consensus estimate at $124.3 million.

Spotlight on Strategy’s Preferred Stock Offering

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo asked Grok and Gemini to evaluate risks and fair compensation for Strategy’s Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC).

Both AI chatbots flagged STRC as a high-risk instrument, viewing its current 11% dividend payout as underpriced.

Strategy didn't immediately return Benzinga's request for comment

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $81,527.17, up 1.14% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares closed 4.31% higher at $187.59 during Friday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has rallied 23%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate long-term weakness, while short- and medium-term trends remain positive.

Photo Courtesy: Wirestock Creators on Shutterstock.com

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