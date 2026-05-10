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golden bitcoin coin is in red and blue smoke background
May 10, 2026 9:59 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally Even As Trump Flays Iran's Response To Proposal: Analyst Says It's 'Simple' For BTC As Long As This Happens

Leading cryptocurrencies spiked while stock futures fell Sunday evening as investors reacted to President Donald Trump’s scathing statement on Iran.

Crypto Market Rallies

Bitcoin surged to $82,430 late evening but met swift rejection. Its trading volume spiked 57% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum fell short of breaking $2,400, while XRP and Dogecoin also recorded sharp spikes.

Over $380 million was liquidated in the past 24 hours, with the majority of that in short positions, according to Coinglass data.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose 0.54% over the last 24 hours. That said, Bitcoin's Long/Short Ratio on Binance stood below 1, indicating most traders were positioned for a price decline.

Market sentiment remained "Neutral" according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.68 trillion, following a dip of 0.40% over the last 24 hours.

Stocks Slip After Trump’s Iran Statement

Stock futures ticked lower overnight on Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 159 points, or 0.32%, as of 8:36 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.029%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures rallied 0.23%.

Geopolitical tensions heightened after Trump called Iran's response to the U.S. ceasefire proposal as "totally unacceptable" in a Truth social post.

Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran, said on X that dialogue or negotiation should not be equated to "surrender," adding, "We will never bow our heads before the enemy."

Can Bitcoin Maintain Bullish Structure?

Chris Kline, COO & Co-Founder at BitcoinIRA,  highlighted a "textbook disconnect" between sentiment and structural demand in a note shared with Benzinga.

Kline argued that while spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have recorded two straight months of net inflows, the fear and greed index has indicated bearish conditions.

"From a retirement-account perspective, what matters isn’t whether BTC tests $75,000 or $85,000 next week — it’s that we’re 25 months into the post-halving cycle, ETFs are absorbing more new Bitcoin than miners produce, and we’re trading at a 36% discount to October’s peak," the analyst said.

Widely followed cryptocurrency commentator Michaël van de Poppe identified $79,000 as a "crucial" short-term support, and $76,000 as "second level of importance" to maintain bullish structure.

Photo: Memory Stockphoto / Shutterstock

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