Leading cryptocurrencies spiked while stock futures fell Sunday evening as investors reacted to President Donald Trump’s scathing statement on Iran.

Crypto Market Rallies

Bitcoin surged to $82,430 late evening but met swift rejection. Its trading volume spiked 57% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum fell short of breaking $2,400, while XRP and Dogecoin also recorded sharp spikes.

Over $380 million was liquidated in the past 24 hours, with the majority of that in short positions, according to Coinglass data.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose 0.54% over the last 24 hours. That said, Bitcoin's Long/Short Ratio on Binance stood below 1, indicating most traders were positioned for a price decline.

Market sentiment remained "Neutral" according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.68 trillion, following a dip of 0.40% over the last 24 hours.

Stocks Slip After Trump’s Iran Statement

Stock futures ticked lower overnight on Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 159 points, or 0.32%, as of 8:36 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.029%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures rallied 0.23%.

Geopolitical tensions heightened after Trump called Iran's response to the U.S. ceasefire proposal as "totally unacceptable" in a Truth social post.

Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran, said on X that dialogue or negotiation should not be equated to "surrender," adding, "We will never bow our heads before the enemy."

Can Bitcoin Maintain Bullish Structure?

Chris Kline, COO & Co-Founder at BitcoinIRA, highlighted a "textbook disconnect" between sentiment and structural demand in a note shared with Benzinga.

Kline argued that while spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have recorded two straight months of net inflows, the fear and greed index has indicated bearish conditions.

"From a retirement-account perspective, what matters isn’t whether BTC tests $75,000 or $85,000 next week — it’s that we’re 25 months into the post-halving cycle, ETFs are absorbing more new Bitcoin than miners produce, and we’re trading at a 36% discount to October’s peak," the analyst said.

Widely followed cryptocurrency commentator Michaël van de Poppe identified $79,000 as a "crucial" short-term support, and $76,000 as "second level of importance" to maintain bullish structure.

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