Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) co-founder Michael Saylor recently expressed a view on the diminishing value of hard work amid the rise of artificial intelligence.

AI Will Make Hard Work Obsolete?

During the Peter McCormack show dated April 30, Saylor suggested that the traditional virtues of hard work and talent are becoming less valuable in a world increasingly dominated by AI and automation.

“What you don’t want to do today is you don’t really want to make money by being talented and working hard,” he said. “That sounds pretty provocative, but the problem is the robots are going to work hard. The cars are

going to drive themselves.”

He then used a Shakespearean sonnet to make his point, noting that an AI trained upon it would produce equivalents as good as Shakespeare in his prime.”

Saylor said the key takeaway is that human capital is getting “demonetized.”

Saylor’s Advice To People

Saylor urged both white-collar and blue-collar workers to tread carefully.

“Make sure that you know you’re not in the critical path of what the AIs can automate in the white collar world, and you don’t want to be in the critical path of what the robots can automate in the blue collar world,” he said.

Saylor has been one of AI’s biggest proponents, emphasizing the importance of mastering the technology to generate wealth in the modern era.

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