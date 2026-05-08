Bitcoin At $80,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Flat On Friday

Bitcoin jumped above $80,000 as Middle East tensions continue to linger.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 80,057 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $204.98 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $277.5 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $103.5 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Ondo, siren and Celestia.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Macro economist Seth said Bitcoin is showing early signs of support after facing rejection near the 200-day moving average. The trader believes holding the $78,000-$79,000 range could allow BTC to retest the 200D resistance again.

Seth also questioned whether Bitcoin could continue climbing from current levels and leave late sellers and "paper hands" behind if momentum strengthens.

Trader Mister Crypto warned Bitcoin's daily RSI has now entered overbought territory. The analyst noted the last two instances where BTC reached similar RSI levels were followed by roughly 35% pullbacks.

The warning comes as traders remain cautious about chasing momentum after Bitcoin's recent rebound.

Dom aka Traderview said Bitcoin bulls appear to be losing momentum after BTC reached the six-month rolling VWAP for the first time in more than six months. He identified $78,500 as the most important short-term support level for bulls to defend.

Despite slowing momentum, Dom noted funding rates remain negative — a condition that has historically supported extended rallies. He added that August 2022 was the only exception over the past four years where a multi-week rally ended before funding turned negative.

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