Bitcoin Lost 245,000 Holders in 5 Days—But That's Actually Bullish And The Data Proves It

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) shed 245,000 wallets in five days, the fastest holder decline in nearly two years, as BTC holds just below the critical 200 EMA at $82,041.

Capitulation Fuels Bull Runs

The wallet exodus marks the sharpest drop since summer 2024, when Bitcoin lost over 964,000 wallets across five weeks before launching into the bull run that followed, according to Santiment.

Holders leave during both price drops out of fear and price rises out of doubt.

That means the remaining supply consolidates into the hands of participants with the highest conviction, who have already decided they are not selling at current prices.

With fewer coins actively circulating and more locked away in patient hands, even modest increases in new demand can have an outsized impact on price.

ETF Outflows Snap $1.7B Streak

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs logged $277.5 million in outflows on Thursday, snapping a five-day inflow streak totaling nearly $1.7 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

The 200 EMA Is The Line

Bitcoin is holding just below the 200 EMA at $82,041 after tagging it twice this week. This sideways price action directly beneath major resistance is compression before a decision.

The ascending channel from April’s $74,000 lows remains intact. Every pullback has been shallower than the last, and price is now coiling tightly between the channel’s upper trendline and the 200 EMA overhead.

The Chaikin Money Flow reading at +0.02 marks the first sustained positive money flow since the downtrend began in January, confirming real capital is flowing in quietly.

Two consecutive daily closes above $82,041 would shift the macro bias from bearish to neutral-bullish for the first time since October 2025. A weekly close above $82,000 this Sunday changes everything.

Image: Shutterstock