XRP Has Been Dead At $1.4 For Weeks: Here's The Catalyst That Could Revive It

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) remains stuck at $1.4 as new daily addresses crashed over 80% since December to 5,020.

The Retail Exodus

New daily XRP addresses fell while monthly active supply dropped 73% from 7.45 billion XRP to roughly 2 billion XRP per day, according to Glassnode.

The data shows retail rotating out after the late-2024 rally, not institutional adoption collapsing.

Marcin Kazmierczak, co-founder of RedStone, told Decrypt the network is shifting from retail speculation to institutional rails, and that transition rarely looks pretty in the address chart.

JPMorgan Chooses Public Blockchain Over Walled Garden

Ripple, Ondo Finance, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Mastercard Inc. completed a pilot transaction on Thursday connecting the XRP Ledger with interbank settlement rails.

The pilot settled the redemption of Ondo’s OUSG, a tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, across borders and banks in near-real time outside traditional banking hours.

Meanwhile, tokenized real-world assets on the XRP Ledger have surpassed $2.43 billion, with tokenized U.S. Treasuries exceeding $403 million, according to RWA.xyz data.

Kazmierczak said the bigger signal is JPMorgan choosing public infrastructure over a walled garden. Once one Tier-1 bank crosses that line, peer compliance reviews start moving.

Moreover, the SEC and CFTC classified XRP as a digital commodity in March, providing regulatory clarity that has accelerated institutional engagement.

The Technical Problem: Heavy EMA Cluster Overhead

XRP is stuck near $1.4 over the past 24 hours, with gains of less than 1% over the past week and month.

The daily chart shows XRP locked inside a symmetrical triangle since the February collapse, with both trendlines now converging close to current price.

The key issue for bulls is the heavy EMA cluster overhead. XRP remains trapped below the 50 EMA near $1.40, while the 100 EMA around $1.49 and the 200 EMA near $1.72 continue to slope downward.

A breakout above triangle resistance and the $1.40 to $1.50 EMA zone could trigger a stronger recovery toward $1.70 to $1.90, but if support breaks near the lower trendline around $1.30, XRP risks revisiting the psychological $1 region quickly.

Image: Shutterstock