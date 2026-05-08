Dogecoin Surges 14% In 1 Month: What Is Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) climbed around 14% over the past month, but traders are warning the move may still be a short-term recovery rally rather than the start of a full bull run.

Analysts Eye Major Resistance Ahead

Crypto analyst Kevin said Dogecoin's rebound looks more like a countertrend rally inside a broader uncertain market structure.

He flagged major resistance between 11.7 cents and 12.5 cents, where key Fibonacci levels and the daily 200 EMA/SMA converge. Another heavier resistance zone sits between 13.6 cents and 15.9 cents.

Kevin noted momentum and money flow indicators have improved sharply, but DOGE's RSI is now heavily overbought, increasing the risk of a near-term pullback.

The analyst said he entered Dogecoin near 9 cents and is currently up about 26%, while planning to accumulate more if prices retrace.

Bitcoin Still Controls The Trend

He added that a true long-term breakout likely requires Bitcoin to reclaim the $95,000-$100,000 range, successfully retest support and continue higher.

Until that happens, he views the current DOGE move as a recovery bounce rather than confirmation of a sustained bull cycle.

Why It Matters

Dogecoin continues attracting speculative interest as meme coin momentum returns to the market.

Spot Dogecoin ETFs pulled in roughly $627,300 in inflows across May 5 and May 6, while Santiment data showed DOGE whale activity hitting a six-month high.

Image: Shutterstock