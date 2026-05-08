Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Has Reached 'Escape Velocity:' Can Coinbase Grow To $300 Billion?

"If It Involves Money, It Will Involve Crypto"

In an X post published May 8, Armstrong said the on-chain economy has reached "escape velocity" as crypto infrastructure increasingly moves into mainstream finance.

He argued crypto represents a superior form of money and said future financial activity will increasingly run on blockchain rails.

Several growth metrics support Coinbase's positioning, such as record spot and derivatives market share, rapid stablecoin growth on Base, rising USDC adoption, dominance in agentic stablecoin transactions and 12 consecutive quarters of customers increasing holdings on Coinbase

The comments come as Coinbase continues expanding beyond exchange trading into payments, infrastructure and stablecoin services.

Why The $300 Billion Bull Case Is Gaining Attention

Research platform Artemis said Coinbase could evolve into a $300 billion company by 2031 as crypto infrastructure converges with AI-driven commerce.

The firm's thesis centers on two major themes: stablecoins becoming core internet payment rails and agentic commerce, where AI agents autonomously transact online.

According to Artemis, Coinbase holds strategic advantages across both markets through USSDC distribution, Base blockchain adoption and agentic payment infrastructure.

Why It Matters

The Coinbase narrative is shifting from crypto exchange to infrastructure platform and the infrastructure businesses typically command higher valuation multiples than trading platforms tied heavily to retail cycles.

The proposed CLARITY Act could further reinforce that shift by positioning Coinbase as regulated financial infrastructure tied to stablecoins, tokenized assets and on-chain payments rather than purely speculative crypto trading activity.

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