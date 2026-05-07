Bitcoin To $1 Million? 'It's Going To Be Like Video Games,' VanEck's Sigel Says

VanEck Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel projects Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could reach $1 million within five years.

The $1 Million Thesis

Sigel framed the million-dollar target as VanEck’s base case over the next half-decade, driven by demographic trends and young investors’ intentions to allocate to Bitcoin.

“When you look at the demographic trends, it’s going to be like the video game industry,” Siegel explained on CNBC’s Halftime Report.

“Thirty years ago it was kids playing video games. Now Elon Musk plays video games. People don’t quit. They also don’t quit Bitcoin,” he added.

Sigel pointed to the first central bank buying Bitcoin for reserves as evidence the megatrend is accelerating, though he acknowledged extreme volatility along the way.

Short Covering Rally Still Has Room

Bitcoin’s correlation with the Nasdaq reached a five-year high, making recent gains largely a macro move.

Sigel noted that derivatives markets aren’t showing froth yet, with options and futures data suggesting this remains a short covering rally with negative positioning.

“To us, it still looks like positioning is negative,” Sigel stated. “So we’re feeling pretty constructive.”

The big move is happening in miners today. Stocks are up 5% or more, with Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) surging 30% as the Bitcoin miner pivots to AI.

Sigel highlighted a virtuous cycle between the convergence of AI and Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Tests 200 EMA After Historic Reclaim

Bitcoin is pulling back mildly after yesterday’s decisive 200 EMA reclaim.

This is healthy consolidation, not weakness. Price tagged $81,709 intraday before sellers stepped in right at the 200 EMA at $82,073.

The ascending channel from April’s $74,000 lows is perfectly intact, with price riding the upper band.

The channel’s structure is clean with higher lows and higher highs. The SAR at $76,187 sits far below, confirming the trend remains bullish despite today’s minor red candle.

The 200 EMA at $82,073 is the single most important level on this chart. Yesterday’s close above it was historic. Today’s retest is the market deciding whether that reclaim was real.

Bulls need an hourly hold above $80,500 and daily close above $82,073. Next target sits at $85,000 to $88,000 on confirmed breakout. Invalidation occurs on a daily close below $79,500.

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