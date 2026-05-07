Dogecoin Plunges 4% But ETF Inflows Keep Rising: Is The Real Move Still Ahead?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) dropped 4% as spot ETF inflows accelerated to $227,210 on May 6, with institutional accumulation building despite the pullback.

ETF Accumulation Accelerates Through The Dip

DOGE spot ETFs recorded $227,210 in inflows, with 21Shares TDOG (NASDAQ:TDOG) leading as the only active product seeing real flows.

Total net assets stand at $14.28 million, growing steadily from $9.22 million in March, representing 54% growth in net assets in two months.

Monthly inflow trends are accelerating. May 2026 already sits at $627,400 with most of the month remaining, compared to April’s full-month total of $1.99 million.

Institutional interest in DOGE ETFs, while small compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , is quietly but consistently building.

Traders Positioned For The Next Move

Volume dropped 36% to $2.68 billion and Open Interest fell 11% to $1.48 billion. Traders are closing leveraged bets during the pullback, clearing out weak positions.

Binance Long/Short ratios show accounts at 2.38 and top traders at 2.82. Smart money is still betting on higher prices despite today’s drop.

Liquidation data backs this up. Longs got liquidated for $6.67 million versus shorts at only $837,820. The pullback wiped out traders using too much leverage, not the ones betting against DOGE.

Open Interest peaked near $5 billion to $6 billion when DOGE hit $0.40+. Current $1.62 billion at $0.11 leaves plenty of room for traders to pile back in.

Dogecoin Price Holds Key Support At $0.10

Dogecoin pulled back after yesterday’s push toward $0.1249, breaking above the ascending channel’s upper trendline near $0.112 before sellers defended aggressively and pushed it back inside.

The structure from February’s $0.079 lows through April’s base remains intact with higher lows forming consistently. The ascending channel remains unbroken on a closing basis.

The SAR at $0.1170 is the immediate level to watch. Price sitting below it today signals short-term caution.

The 20 EMA at $0.1041 and 50 EMA at $0.1002 both sit below price and are curling upward, but the 100 EMA at $0.1052 and 200 EMA at $0.1251 remain heavy overhead resistance.

Support sits at $0.100 to $0.104 around the EMA cluster. Resistance holds at $0.117 (SAR), then $0.125 (200 EMA). Invalidation occurs on a daily close below $0.098.

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