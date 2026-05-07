Grant Cardone Is Certain: Bitcoin Will Hit $189,425 In 2026

The Oddly Specific Price Target

Cardone defended his precise target by pointing out that Bitcoin never lands on round numbers.

When asked why he didn’t give a range like other analysts, Cardone insisted on the exact figure.

“It’s never gonna land on $189 even. Impossible,” Cardone explained during a recent interview.

The Real Estate-Bitcoin Hybrid Strategy

Cardone Capital allocated an additional $100 million in Bitcoin to complement the $235 million real estate transaction at Consensus Miami 2026.

This follows the firm’s 2025 acquisition of 1,000 Bitcoin worth slightly over $100 million at the time.

The investment architecture places both property assets and cryptocurrency within a unified limited liability company structure.

Cardone characterized this approach as creating a fusion between two distinct asset categories within one investment framework.

Why REITs Can’t Compete?

Cardone highlighted a fundamental constraint facing traditional real estate investment trusts that provides his LLC framework with a distinct competitive advantage.

“These companies can never, ever hold Bitcoin on their balance sheet,” Cardone emphasized, referring to regulatory limitations preventing REITs from holding cryptocurrency.

Through combining consistent rental revenue streams with Bitcoin’s price appreciation potential, Cardone maintains the integrated approach surpasses traditional real estate investment options.

Should Bitcoin’s value plummet entirely, Cardone emphasized the underlying property retains its worth. “If Bitcoin goes to zero, I’m not getting rid of the real estate,” he explained.

Not Tokenization, Just Allocation

The approach doesn’t involve tokenizing physical property assets. Cardone clarified he’s not putting real estate on the blockchain but rather buying Bitcoin and placing it into the discount gap created by the LLC structure.

Cardone Capital’s aggregate Bitcoin position has now reached approximately $200 million across both the initial 2025 purchase and the recent $100 million allocation.

The unified LLC structure allows the firm to offer investors exposure to both real estate cash flow and Bitcoin appreciation in a single vehicle.

The $189,425 target represents more than a 130% gain from current levels around $81,000, requiring Bitcoin to sustain a rally through the second half of 2026 to hit Cardone’s year-end projection.

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