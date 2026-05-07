Cardano Co-Founder Hoskinson Claps Back At Criticism: 'Attacking Cardano Is So 2022'

The Twitter Exchange Gets Heated

Philion opened the exchange by pointing out that Cardano launched in 2017 while Flare launched in 2023.

He argued that Cardano has been “trying and miserably failing” to copy Flare’s strategy and has far lower DeFi stats despite a massive head start and vast treasury.

“Cardano will not win BTC,” Philion declared.

“Flare will win by creating the unified DeFi layer for FXRP, FBTC, FXLM, RWAs, Stables and the rest,” he added.

Hoskinson dismissed the attack as outdated marketing tactics, responding that attacking Cardano for attention and media “is so 2022” and suggesting Philion try TikTok reaction videos instead.

Philion Fires Back With Data

Philion countered that he wasn’t attacking but merely posting numbers from DeFiLlama. He then turned the knife, noting that others were attacking Cardano in 2022 and “despite that little has materially changed.”

“Would you like an advance copy of our 2027 strategy so you can give that a whirl too?” Philion asked, implying Cardano copies Flare’s playbook.

Hoskinson ended the exchange by posting “Ain’t got time for your:" followed by an “emotional damage” GIF without further comment.

The Flare Strategy

Flare advances its vision through the FXRP initiative, with about 154 million XRP locked and around 140 million deployed in DeFi protocols.

Moreover, On-chain data from DeFiLlama proves Flare’s strategy is working despite Cardano’s six-year head start.

Cardano Holds Breakout Gains

Cardano is consolidating above the descending channel’s upper trendline. The token cleanly breached the descending trendline from February and sits above both the 20 EMA at $0.2534 and 50 EMA at $0.2567 for the first time in months.

CMF improved from -0.06 to -0.04, still negative but rotating in the right direction. Money flow is slowly coming back, though institutional conviction hasn’t fully arrived yet.

The heavyweight resistance remains the 100 EMA at $0.2852, the next real ceiling ADA must clear to confirm a genuine trend reversal rather than a relief rally.

Immediate support sits at the $0.2534 to $0.2567 EMA cluster. Invalidation occurs on a daily close back below $0.2500.

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