XRP,ADA Are Breaking Out, But One CEO Is Not Convinced

XRP At Triangle Apex With Shorts Getting Squeezed

XRP is grinding higher at $1.4268 pressing against the apex of a symmetrical triangle that has been compressing since February’s $1.13 lows. Volume surged 27.50% to $3.94 billion as serious capital rotates in.

Open Interest sits at $2.61 billion while the Binance Long/Short ratio reads 2.2637, meaning longs outnumber shorts significantly across both retail and top trader accounts.

The 24-hour liquidation data shows $2.96 million shorts liquidated versus $1.61 million longs. Shorts are getting squeezed as price pushes higher, building a bullish liquidation cascade quietly.

Supertrend at $1.3150 and SAR at $1.3471 both sit comfortably below price, confirming the bullish trend.

Triangle breakout target sits at $1.75 to $1.85. Key resistance is the $1.50 psychological level. Support clusters at $1.38 to $1.40.

Cardano Breaks Descending Channel

Cardano is breaking above a descending channel that has capped every rally since February. Price punched above the upper trendline resistance near $0.2550, the first genuine structural break in this entire downtrend.

The descending wedge from February through April compressed price into the $0.22 to $0.24 demand zone. That zone held, and now price is reclaiming ground aggressively.

However, CMF (Chaikin Money Flow) remains at -0.06, still negative. Despite the price breakout, real money flow hasn’t fully confirmed the move yet.

Buyers are showing up, but institutional conviction isn’t overwhelming.

Immediate resistance sits at $0.2616 (20 EMA) then $0.2855 (100 EMA). Strong support holds at $0.2437 to $0.2500. CMF turning positive above zero would be the confirmation signal that this breakout has real legs.

Flare CEO Attacks Cardano’s DeFi Performance

Philion contrasted the launch timelines on X, noting that Cardano entered the market in 2017 while Flare launched in January 2023.

Despite this six-year head start, Philion argued that Cardano failed to convert its early advantage into DeFi leadership.

On-chain data from DeFiLlama shows Flare holds $159 million in total value locked, surpassing Cardano’s $131 million.

Philion asserted that Cardano has been “trying and miserably failing” to copy Flare’s approach.

Philion dismissed Cardano’s chances of leading Bitcoin-based DeFi ambitions, stating that Flare will emerge victorious by building a unified DeFi layer.

Flare advances this vision through its FXRP initiative, with about 154 million XRP locked and around 140 million deployed in DeFi protocols.

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