Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Key Levels As Traders Eye Move Towards $88,000

Bitcoin is consolidating near $81,000, supported by strong ETF inflows and neutral overall sentiment as traders assess whether momentum can extend higher.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 140,534 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $583.85 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $467.4 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $97.6 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, Toncoin and Internet Computer.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Santiment Intelligence shows Bitcoin has rebounded to around $82,800 but remains roughly 6% lower year-to-date after a sharp February drawdown.

Traders now view $88,000 as a key upside target that could return Bitcoin to breakeven levels and potentially attract renewed inflows.

Trader CJ highlighted that Bitcoin is sitting at a critical decision zone around a monthly imbalance midpoint and VWAP between $83,000 and $84,000.

A sustained break below this support on the 4-hour timeframe could signal bearish momentum, but repeated failed breakdowns suggest buyers are still defending the level. If support holds, the next major target remains $88,000.

IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin has already reached a previously projected upside target from February. From here, the market is at a turning point, either it pulls back for consolidation or continues higher if support holds and momentum persists.

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