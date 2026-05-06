Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Strategy Inc.
May 6, 2026 12:41 PM 1 min read

MSTR Is So Popular Because Of Bitcoin-Drive 'Hyperliquidity,' Analyst Claims

Hyperliquidity, Not Typical Equity Behaviour

In a May 6 post, Park said Strategy can handle roughly $1 billion in options notional in a single day across just a few trades.

He noted that the company is becoming more transparent about potentially selling Bitcoin from its balance sheet to pursue relative-value trading opportunities.

This marks a more pragmatic and flexible approach to capital management compared with earlier communications.

Strategy's structured instrument, STRC, is still considered to be in its early stages despite already reaching multibillion-dollar scale.

Its long-term growth is expected to depend on Bitcoin's performance and investor demand for BTC-linked yield and exposure products.

Rising Focus On Macro Sensitivity

Park also highlighted an increasing emphasis on macroeconomic factors, particularly interest rates, which were previously less central to the company's strategy.

With STRC behaving like a floating-rate instrument and markets anticipating lower interest rates, the relationship between Bitcoin and macro conditions is becoming more important in evaluating risk and opportunity.

The company's latest earnings call emphasized relative-value trading across Bitcoin, MSTR equity and preferred-like instruments, refining what Park described as a "Bitcoin amplification flywheel."

A key unresolved question remains how much of Bitcoin's total supply Strategy can realistically accumulate over time. This limitation could ultimately cap the growth potential of both STRC and the company's long-term valuation.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved