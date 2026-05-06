MSTR Is So Popular Because Of Bitcoin-Drive 'Hyperliquidity,' Analyst Claims

Hyperliquidity, Not Typical Equity Behaviour

In a May 6 post, Park said Strategy can handle roughly $1 billion in options notional in a single day across just a few trades.

He noted that the company is becoming more transparent about potentially selling Bitcoin from its balance sheet to pursue relative-value trading opportunities.

This marks a more pragmatic and flexible approach to capital management compared with earlier communications.

Strategy's structured instrument, STRC, is still considered to be in its early stages despite already reaching multibillion-dollar scale.

Its long-term growth is expected to depend on Bitcoin's performance and investor demand for BTC-linked yield and exposure products.

Rising Focus On Macro Sensitivity

Park also highlighted an increasing emphasis on macroeconomic factors, particularly interest rates, which were previously less central to the company's strategy.

With STRC behaving like a floating-rate instrument and markets anticipating lower interest rates, the relationship between Bitcoin and macro conditions is becoming more important in evaluating risk and opportunity.

The company's latest earnings call emphasized relative-value trading across Bitcoin, MSTR equity and preferred-like instruments, refining what Park described as a "Bitcoin amplification flywheel."

A key unresolved question remains how much of Bitcoin's total supply Strategy can realistically accumulate over time. This limitation could ultimately cap the growth potential of both STRC and the company's long-term valuation.

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