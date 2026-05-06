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Cartoon of Michael Saylor holding a book.
May 6, 2026 11:29 AM 2 min read

The Michael Saylor Trade: Sell A Kidney, Keep Bitcoin — With One Caveat

Not from Saylor himself, who remained aggressively bullish on Bitcoin, but from Strategy CIO Phong Le, who openly discussed scenarios where selling Bitcoin could make financial sense for the company.

Bitcoin Meets Corporate Finance

"We also have Bitcoin that we have the opportunity, and the option of selling," Le said during the call.

He went further later on, saying Strategy could consider "selling Bitcoin either to buy U.S. dollars or sell Bitcoin to buy debt, if it's accretive to Bitcoin per share."

Le also acknowledged Bitcoin sales could potentially help manage obligations over time.

"There is a tax benefit if we were to sell high cost basis Bitcoin … to pay down some of our dividends over time," he said, before adding: "We will sell Bitcoin when it's advantageous to the company."

That is a notable shift in tone for a company many investors viewed as treating its Bitcoin stash like permanently locked supply.

The Fine Print On ‘Never Sell'

Importantly, Strategy did not suggest Bitcoin sales are imminent or necessary. Saylor himself argued the company could theoretically sustain dividends indefinitely without liquidating holdings.

"If Bitcoin grows more than 2.3% a year … we can fund our dividends forever without selling a single share of stock," he said.

Still, the broader message was hard to miss: Strategy increasingly views Bitcoin not just as an untouchable treasury asset, but as a flexible balance-sheet tool.

And that may be the real evolution of the Saylor trade.

Photo: Shutterstock

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