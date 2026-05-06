Ripple CEO Says Decisive Weeks For Crypto Policy Are Approaching

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse sees the crypto industry entering a critical policy window in the U.S., even as markets show strength, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trading above $80,000.

Key Legislative Window Narrowing

Speaking at Consensus Miami 2026, Garlinghouse said the weeks of May 11, and May 18 could be decisive for advancing federal cryptocurrency legislation.

He warned that if momentum stalls in the Senate Banking Committee, the probability of passing a comprehensive crypto bill could decline sharply.

In that case, regulatory progress may be delayed further as political attention shifts toward the upcoming election cycle.

Garlinghouse said bipartisan efforts are still underway to establish a clearer framework dividing oversight between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, along with potential progress on stablecoin regulation.

He also cautioned that the November elections could complicate legislative timelines, as lawmakers may prioritize campaigning over policy negotiations.

Garlinghouse suggested that regulatory delays could push meaningful reform further into the future if current efforts do not advance in the near term.

Ripple’s Institutional Strategy

Garlinghouse reiterated Ripple's (CRYPTO: XRP) strategy of building infrastructure that connects traditional finance with blockchain-based systems.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at improving institutional access to digital assets and expanding the use of XRP as collateral across financial platforms.

According to him, Ripple is focused on increasing XRP's utility, liquidity, and institutional trust, rather than controlling its broader adoption.

Garlinghouse emphasized that long-term adoption will depend heavily on regulatory clarity and the ability of traditional financial systems to integrate digital assets at scale.

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