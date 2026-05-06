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Dhaka, Bangladesh 13 Dec 2024:Kraken is cryptocurrency exchange. A smartphone with the Kraken logo on the background of the live trading webpage.
May 6, 2026 8:53 AM 1 min read

Kraken, MoneyGram Partner To Enable Global Crypto-To-Cash Withdrawals

Kraken and MoneyGram have announced a global partnership aimed at making it easier for users to convert cryptocurrency into cash across more than 100 countries.

Crypto-To-Cash Integration

The collaboration links Kraken's crypto trading infrastructure with MoneyGram's international payments and cash pickup network, enabling users to withdraw crypto as physical cash or local currency.

Transactions are expected to be processed instantly or near-instantly through MoneyGram's retail and digital channels.

The rollout will be phased across regions including the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa, and parts of Asia-Pacific.

Leveraging Individual Capabilities

Kraken will handle user onboarding and identity verification, while MoneyGram provides licensed money transmission infrastructure.

The structure is designed to ensure regulatory compliance, security and scalability while bridging digital assets with traditional finance systems.

The partnership aims to address a key barrier to crypto adoption with limited access to reliable off-ramps for converting digital assets into usable cash. Over time, the companies expect to expand services beyond withdrawals to include bank deposits and cross-border transfers.

Image: Shutterstock

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