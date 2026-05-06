Bitcoin Hits $82,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Gains On US-Iran Peace Hopes

Bitcoin trades above $82,000 on Wednesday morning, supported by improving sentiment and four consecutive days of spot ETF inflows as U.S.-Iran tensions eased.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $467.4 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $97.6 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 8.2% higher to $40 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Crypto trader Jelle Bitcoin said Bitcoin is maintaining strong upward momentum after clearing multiple liquidity zones. A breakout from a rising wedge pattern has reinforced the bullish structure.

The next key test lies at the 200-day moving average and exponential moving average cluster, a critical resistance zone that could determine whether the rally continues or pauses.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Ethereum is showing a bullish 50/100 simple moving average crossover, indicating strengthening momentum. However, the 200-day SMA near $2,680 remains a key resistance level; a breakout could support further gains, while failure may lead to rejection.

For XRP, Martinez said the asset is approaching a key breakout level. A close above $1.45 could trigger a move toward $1.80, while failure to break higher may result in continued consolidation.

Crypto gambler TeddyCleps said Solana is retesting the $120 level as resistance. A breakout could support broader ecosystem growth, though gains may not be evenly distributed across all Solana-based tokens.

Trader Tardigrade noted Dogecoin is in a strong uptrend on the four-hour chart, holding above key support levels. Recent retest and breakout setups have delivered gains of roughly 20% to 25%, reflecting solid trend-following momentum.

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