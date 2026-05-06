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golden bitcoin coin is in red and blue smoke background
May 6, 2026 5:30 AM 2 min read

Will Bitcoin Reclaim $100,000 This Year? Crypto Punters Lift Odds Amid Latest Spike

Cryptocurrency punters have slightly raised odds of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) topping $100,000 this year after its latest price spike.

Bitcoin Heading Toward $100,000?

The uptick in odds coincided with Bitcoin climbing to a three-week high of $81,000. The cryptocurrency has jumped over 17% in a month.

Bitcoin slipped below the $100,000 mark in mid-November and has yet to recover that level.

What Are Other Experts Projecting?

Influential cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez flagged $83,000 as Bitcoin’s "most significant psychological and structural barrier," with a breakout potentially clearing the path toward $94,000.

Several bullish Bitcoin price targets have been revised downward lately. For example, Citigroup lowered its 12-month forecast to $112,000, while Standard Chartered reduced its year-end projection from $150,000 to $100,000.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, who reiterated his $250,000 Bitcoin target as recently as March, also lowered it to $125,000 last week.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $81,517.89, up 1.11% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Memory Stockphoto / Shutterstock

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