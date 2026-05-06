Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) founder Justin Sun said on Tuesday that individuals who “defrauded” him are now using those funds to bankroll coordinated trolling efforts against him.

Sun Vows To Fight

Sun took to X to express his anguish, adding that the forces who wronged him are paying for troll armies to attack him, and that he’s paying for the wages of those coming after him.

“‘Ungrateful’ doesn't capture it,” he added.

“We must become strong enough to defeat people like this, not just for ourselves, but for the users who stand behind us, and for the commitment we owe to this entire industry,” the cryptocurrency billionaire said.

Message Directed At World Liberty Financial?

While Sun didn't explicitly name anyone, responses to his post largely pointed toward World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-linked crypto project he's currently locked in a high-profile legal battle with.

World Liberty filed a lawsuit on Monday, accusing Sun of launching a media smear campaign against the firm while deliberately short-selling to drive down the price of its governance token, WLFI.

The company accused Sun of hiring social media influencers and deploying bot accounts to amplify accusations.

Sun deemed the lawsuit a “baseless PR stunt” and expressed confidence about prevailing in court.

The Great Crypto Feud

World Liberty Financial’s lawsuit came after Sun sued the company last month, alleging extortion and an illegal scheme to seize his tokens.

Sun’s wallet was blacklisted last year following a transfer of WLFI worth more than $9 million to an unknown address. As of this writing, he holds 544.71 million WLFI, worth $35.59 million, according to Arkham Intelligence.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLFI was exchanging hands at $0.06577, up 4.17% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Over the month, however, the token has plunged 34%.

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