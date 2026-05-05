Is Dogecoin Teasing Cohen?

Dogecoin cited an interview in which GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen broke down the numbers and financing behind the massive bid.

“Meme stock behavior from a meme stock ceo. game respects game,” Dogecoin said.

The Strange Interview

Interestingly, the interview, which aired on Monday, has been making headlines lately.

Cohen repeatedly deflected questions, directing interviewers to the company's website while avoiding key questions around funding, shareholder value and GameStop's business operations.

Will The Deal Go Through?

GameStop, with a market cap of roughly $11 billion, has drawn attention due to the unusually large bid compared to its size. The company has built a 5% economic stake in eBay and secured up to $20 billion in third-party acquisition financing from TD Securities.

Meanwhile, Polymarket bettors are giving the deal just a 16% chance of closing on its "Will GameStop acquire eBay?" market.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1149, up 3.30% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

GameStop shares fell 0.45 in after-hours trading after closing 1.64% higher at $24.23 during Tuesday's regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 20%.

LLY maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderately high Value score, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

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