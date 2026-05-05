How Even A 1% Bitcoin Allocation Can Improve Returns By Up To 30%: Fidelity

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) should be considered a core component of modern investment portfolios, according to Fidelity, with the asset manager citing its strong performance and diversification benefits.

Bitcoin Stands Out

Bitcoin has evolved into a major asset class, often rivaling traditional markets in size while delivering strong long-term returns.

According to Fidelity, it has frequently ranked among the top-performing assets, outperforming peers about 73% of the time.

The report highlights Bitcoin's strong risk-adjusted returns and its correlation with global money supply, suggesting a potential role as a hedge against monetary inflation.

Its relatively low correlation with equities and bonds also makes it an effective portfolio diversifier, driven by factors such as fixed supply and growing network adoption.

Small Allocations, Big Impact

Fidelity's analysis shows that even minimal exposure can significantly enhance portfolio performance.

Adding just 1% Bitcoin to a traditional 60/40 portfolio increased compounded returns by roughly 30%, improved risk-adjusted returns by 20%, and had only a limited impact on drawdowns.

The firm noted that the greatest efficiency comes from the initial 1% to 2% allocation.

This "move off zero" provides the most meaningful improvement relative to added risk, while larger allocations continue to increase returns but also raise volatility.

In corporate treasury portfolios, the effect is even more pronounced.

A 1% Bitcoin allocation more than doubled returns, reduced drawdowns and improved the Sharpe ratio by over 40%, underscoring its diversification potential.

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