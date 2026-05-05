Ripple CEO Is 'Not An XRP Maxi'—So Which Other Crypto Does He Like?

CLARITY Act Needs Hearing This Month

Garlinghouse maintains hope for the Senate’s CLARITY Act but warned its survival depends on the next two weeks.

The market structure bill awaits scheduling of a Senate Banking Committee hearing, though bank lobbyists continue resisting.

“If it doesn’t happen then, I think the likelihood is going to drop precipitously,” Garlinghouse told attendees Tuesday at Consensus 2026 in Miami.

He still thinks the hearing will happen but emphasized the narrow window for action.

Senators revealed compromise language last week on stablecoin yield, the major sticking point that had stalled the bill.

The compromise allows crypto firms to pursue certain rewards programs without offering yield-bearing stablecoin accounts that resemble banks’ interest-bearing deposits.

Crypto insiders generally agreed the compromise is acceptable, but a coalition of banking groups said this week the deal “falls short.” The continued resistance from bank lobbyists threatens to delay the critical committee hearing.

Why The CLARITY Act Matters

Garlinghouse explained the importance lies in making crypto-friendly policies permanent.

Current SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has reversed his predecessor Gary Gensler’s crypto-resistance stance, but those policies can be undone by the next chairman without legislation.

“There will be another Paul Atkins after Paul who we don’t know which side of this argument they’re going to fall on,” Garlinghouse stated.

“Codified into law means you kind of can’t go back,” he added.

He acknowledged the bill isn’t perfect but argued clarity beats chaos. The legislation would provide regulatory certainty that executive actions alone cannot guarantee.

Garlinghouse Rejects Crypto Tribalism

Garlinghouse made clear he has never been an XRP maxi and that tribalism is bad for the crypto industry.

He wants other chains including Bitcoin to succeed, emphasizing there is no way the industry will be a one-chain world.

Moreover, he praised the XRP Army as an “unbelievable and supportive” ally for Ripple while highlighting that community power is one of the greatest aspects of crypto.

Garlinghouse noted the XRP Las Vegas conference last week showed the community was the most vibrant it has ever been.

Stablecoin Market To Hit $3 Trillion By 2031

Garlinghouse predicted the stablecoin market will reach $3 trillion by 2031. Ripple Labs launched its own stablecoin RLUSD in 2024.

The current market sits at roughly $320 billion, led by Tether’s USDT (CRYPTO: USDT) .

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