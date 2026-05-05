Bitcoin At $81,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate As Trump Seeks Iran Progress

Bitcoin is consolidating around $81,000, showing limited short-term momentum as institutional demand supports price stability despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 92,906 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $262.32 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $532.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $61.3 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include MemeCore, Toncoin and Terra Classic.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin tends to react strongly around the 200-day moving average and the exponential moving average cluster, which often acts as both support and resistance depending on market conditions.

Price is now approaching this zone from below, making it a key technical test that could shape near-term direction.

Santiment Intelligence shows Bitcoin has reached a three-month high of $81,700.

On-chain activity suggests a potentially bullish structure, with large holders (10–10,000 BTC wallets) continuing to accumulate while very small holders are slightly reducing exposure.

This divergence, often described as "smart money buying while retail sells," has historically appeared during stronger bullish phases, potentially signaling continued upside if the trend persists.

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