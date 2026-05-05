The company isn't just getting smaller. It's getting flatter—and more AI-native.

No More ‘Pure Managers'

The clearest shift is in how Coinbase defines leadership. “No pure managers: Every leader at Coinbase must also be a strong and active individual contributor," said his letter to employees.

That's not a tweak. It's a redesign.

Managers aren't being optimized—they're being redefined. Oversight alone doesn't qualify anymore. Leaders are expected to build, ship, and operate alongside their teams, turning traditional management roles into what Armstrong calls "player-coaches."

At the same time, spans of control are expanding. Leaders may now oversee 15 or more direct reports, while the company caps its structure at just five layers below the CEO and COO.

Fewer layers. Fewer managers. More output per person. In essence, no middle management in the ‘traditional’ sense of things.

An Org Built For AI, Not Headcount

The driver behind this shift is AI.

Armstrong points to a reality that's already reshaping teams: engineers shipping in days what once took weeks, non-technical staff writing production code, and workflows increasingly automated.

The implication is straightforward. If AI increases individual output, you don't need as many layers coordinating that output.

Coinbase is leaning into that logic—hard.

The company is reorganizing around "AI-native pods," experimenting with smaller teams, and even floating the idea of "one-person teams" where a single individual handles engineering, product, and design.

From Hierarchy To Throughput

This is less about cutting costs and more about removing friction.

Armstrong calls out "coordination tax" as a drag on speed—something flatter teams are designed to eliminate. The goal isn't just efficiency. It's velocity.

That's a different kind of organization.

One where hierarchy matters less than output. Where management becomes execution. And where AI replaces coordination as the scaling mechanism.

Coinbase isn't just trimming middle management.

It's betting that in an AI-driven company, you don't need it the way you used to.

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