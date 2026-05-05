Michael Saylor Buys 260,000 Bitcoin In 1 Year As MSTR Breaks Out: Can Earnings Push It To $200?

The One-Year Accumulation Spree

Strategy added 262,884 Bitcoin in one year, growing holdings 47% while maintaining its position as the second-largest known Bitcoin holder in the world after Satoshi Nakamoto.

The company now controls roughly 3.9% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million supply.

On April 20, Michael Saylor announced Strategy acquired 34,164 BTC for approximately $2.54 billion at an average price of $74,395 per coin, one of its largest single purchases of the year.

Meanwhile, public companies collectively hold 1.15 million BTC as of March 31, representing 5.47% of total supply as per Bitwise.

The institutional stockpile grew by 50,351 BTC in Q1 despite Bitcoin’s spot price declining to $67,805, dragging combined portfolio value down 19% quarter-over-quarter to $77 billion.

Strategy Dominates But Competition Intensifies

Strategy holdings were 762,099 BTC as of March 31, accounting for roughly two-thirds of all corporate-held Bitcoin globally.

The gap between Strategy and the next-largest holder remains vast, but the pace of accumulation among challengers suggests rankings below the top spot could shift considerably in coming quarters.

The Technical Breakout

MSTR cleared the critical $182 horizontal resistance that held as a ceiling for months. The symmetrical triangle breakout has fully confirmed.

Supertrend flipped bullish at $151.60 and Parabolic SAR at $156.11 sits comfortably below price, both indicators aligned bullishly for the first time since September 2025.

Next resistance sits at the $192 to $200 psychological zone. Support clusters at $175 to $178, former resistance that now acts as the floor.

A Bitcoin close above $82,088 virtually guarantees MSTR tests $200 and above this week.

Bitcoin currently trades around $81,000, putting it within striking distance of the key technical level.

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