Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Smartphone With Logo Of Strategy Inc.
May 5, 2026 9:16 AM 2 min read

Michael Saylor Buys 260,000 Bitcoin In 1 Year As MSTR Breaks Out: Can Earnings Push It To $200?

The One-Year Accumulation Spree

Strategy added 262,884 Bitcoin in one year, growing holdings 47% while maintaining its position as the second-largest known Bitcoin holder in the world after Satoshi Nakamoto.

The company now controls roughly 3.9% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million supply.

On April 20, Michael Saylor announced Strategy acquired 34,164 BTC for approximately $2.54 billion at an average price of $74,395 per coin, one of its largest single purchases of the year. 

Meanwhile, public companies collectively hold 1.15 million BTC as of March 31, representing 5.47% of total supply as per Bitwise. 

The institutional stockpile grew by 50,351 BTC in Q1 despite Bitcoin’s spot price declining to $67,805, dragging combined portfolio value down 19% quarter-over-quarter to $77 billion.

Strategy Dominates But Competition Intensifies

Strategy holdings were 762,099 BTC as of March 31, accounting for roughly two-thirds of all corporate-held Bitcoin globally. 

The gap between Strategy and the next-largest holder remains vast, but the pace of accumulation among challengers suggests rankings below the top spot could shift considerably in coming quarters.

The Technical Breakout

MSTR cleared the critical $182 horizontal resistance that held as a ceiling for months. The symmetrical triangle breakout has fully confirmed. 

Supertrend flipped bullish at $151.60 and Parabolic SAR at $156.11 sits comfortably below price, both indicators aligned bullishly for the first time since September 2025.

Next resistance sits at the $192 to $200 psychological zone. Support clusters at $175 to $178, former resistance that now acts as the floor.

A Bitcoin close above $82,088 virtually guarantees MSTR tests $200 and above this week.

Bitcoin currently trades around $81,000, putting it within striking distance of the key technical level.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved