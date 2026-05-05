Bitcoin Taps $81,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rise Another 2%

Bitcoin trades around $81,000 on Tuesday as Bitcoin ETFs saw $532.2 million in net inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $61.3 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 3.4% higher to $38.3 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Full time Bitcoin trader, George said Bitcoin's recent rally was strong but warned that a flat-bottom structure on the chart could become a downside target if momentum weakens. Holding current levels could support a move toward $100,000, while a drop below the monthly open may lead to a pullback toward the $70,000 range.

Ethereum has lagged slightly, with resistance near $2,400 continuing to cap gains, noted trader Cold Blooded Shiller. However, he sees a breakout above this level could accelerate price movement toward $2,800.

Altcoin Sherpa said Solana has traded within a range for several months, which some analysts interpret as a potential higher time frame bottom. A return of broader risk appetite could support stronger performance.

Crypto Tony identifies $0.113 as a key level. A sustained move above it could confirm bullish momentum, though caution remains around potential false breakouts.

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