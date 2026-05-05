Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Bitcoin,Crypto,Currency,Market,Growth.,Rocket,On,Price,Chart
May 5, 2026 7:49 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Taps $81,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rise Another 2%

Bitcoin trades around $81,000 on Tuesday as Bitcoin ETFs saw $532.2 million in net inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $61.3 million in net inflows.    

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 3.4% higher to $38.3 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary: 

Full time Bitcoin trader, George said Bitcoin's recent rally was strong but warned that a flat-bottom structure on the chart could become a downside target if momentum weakens. Holding current levels could support a move toward $100,000, while a drop below the monthly open may lead to a pullback toward the $70,000 range.

Ethereum has lagged slightly, with resistance near $2,400 continuing to cap gains, noted trader Cold Blooded Shiller. However, he sees a breakout above this level could accelerate price movement toward $2,800.

Altcoin Sherpa said Solana has traded within a range for several months, which some analysts interpret as a potential higher time frame bottom. A return of broader risk appetite could support stronger performance.

Crypto Tony identifies $0.113 as a key level. A sustained move above it could confirm bullish momentum, though caution remains around potential false breakouts.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved