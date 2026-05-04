Bitcoin Could Hit $180,000 Until 2028, But The Best Altcoin Is Not XRP, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could trade as high as $180,000 between this year and next, with confirmation likely coming from holding the mid-$80,000s short term, according to analysts.

The Saylor Supply Shock Math

Prominent crypto analyst Pentoshi projected broke down the numbers behind Strategy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bitcoin buying spree.

Strategy has purchased 88,568 Bitcoin so far with total holdings reaching 818,334 and a goal of hitting at least 1 million by year-end.

The average works out to roughly 730 BTC per day. Meanwhile, miners produce 450 BTC per day.

Strategy is currently on pace to buy 1.6 times the supply mined, meaning one single corporate buyer has purchased more than double the BTC created during this period.

“Obviously, at some point something has to give,” Pentoshi noted. He added that any increased buying from ETFs from here will have an outsized impact.

Moreover, the analyst stated he’s made new Bitcoin purchases and plans to hold for the foreseeable future. He believes once BTC clears the mid-$80,000s and holds, the chances of seeing new highs are quite high.

The Only Alt Worth Mentioning

“If the market does well, this stands to benefit the most from increased volume and users. Not from crypto users alone, but retail who want to trade weekends,” the analyst explained.

He noted that for 95% of cases, he doesn’t see why traders would choose alts when stocks are doing 10x to 100x with far better risk/reward. But if forced to pick one with the best risk asymmetry, Hyperliquid would be it.

Above $50, he thinks HYPE sees new all-time highs with haste. He first mentioned the token around $28 when he initially highlighted it this year.

Hyperliquid Launches Prediction Markets

Hyperliquid announced that HIP-4 outcome markets went live on mainnet as a limited-feature initial release.

These are fully collateralized contracts that settle within a fixed range, useful for prediction markets and bounded options without leverage or liquidations.

The first market is a recurring binary outcome that settles daily to the BTC mark price on the exchange. This puts Hyperliquid in direct competition with Polymarket and Kalshi.

Hyperliquid News shared data showing the HIP-4 market surpassed Polymarket’s trading volume on its sole BTC up-and-down pair. Polymarket recorded 79,500 shares traded versus Hyperliquid’s 89,253.

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