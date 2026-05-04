Michael Saylor Says Strategy Is Building A 'Crypto Reactor' With Bitcoin

Bitcoin – “Digital Capital”

Speaking on the What Bitcoin Did podcast, Saylor argued that rapid advances in AI and robotics are likely to reduce the value of human labor over time, increasing the importance of owning scarce, non-replicable assets.

He said traditional stores of wealth such as real estate, art, and other physical assets face limitations in portability and scalability, making them less effective in a globally digital economy.

By contrast, Saylor described Bitcoin as uniquely positioned due to its fixed supply, decentralized structure, and ease of transfer across borders.

Saylor acknowledged that Bitcoin remains highly volatile, estimating that its price fluctuations are significantly higher than traditional low-risk instruments such as money market funds.

He argued this volatility has historically limited broader adoption among conservative investors, including pension funds and retirees.

Strategy's “Crypto Reactor” Model

To address this, Strategy has built a large Bitcoin treasury and uses it as the foundation for what Saylor calls a "crypto reactor" model.

The idea is to leverage Bitcoin holdings to support the issuance of financial products that aim to reduce exposure to volatility while still capturing upside from long-term price appreciation.

Saylor said this structure could allow investors to access Bitcoin-linked returns through more familiar yield-oriented instruments, without directly managing crypto assets.

He compared Bitcoin to historically scarce stores of wealth such as prime real estate and rare collectibles, framing it as a modern alternative in a digitized financial system.

Image: Shutterstock