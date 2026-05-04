Bitcoin Rises Above $80,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Gain 2%

Bitcoin is back above $80,000 level, notably outperforming stocks on Monday.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 121,511 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $542.80 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $629.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $101.2 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include SKYAI, Dash and siren.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Michael van de Poppe argued that attempts to precisely time market bottoms or compare portfolios to recent all-time highs often lead to emotionally driven decisions.

He said both Bitcoin and several altcoins appear undervalued relative to longer-term fair value estimates, emphasizing that missing broader accumulation phases can be more costly than imperfect entry timing.

Trader Leshka.eth, described current conditions as potentially consistent with a distribution phase like previous cycle tops. This view suggests further downside risk, with some expecting a possible move toward the $45,000–$55,000 range before a more durable bottom forms.

Cantonese Cat highlighted Bitcoin dominance behavior as a potential indicator of broader cycle progression. Some market observers note similarities to the 2020–2021 period, where Bitcoin dominance formed a secondary peak while price continued to trend strongly.

This pattern, if repeated, could imply continue cycle expansion rather than an immediate long-term reversal.

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