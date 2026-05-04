Trump's Pro-Crypto Stance Losing Appeal With Voters: Report

A new survey on cryptocurrency policies details that President Donald Trump's stance on cryptocurrency is increasingly called into question by the public.

Public Trust In Crypto Oversight Declines

A CoinDesk poll, which surveyed 1,000 U.S. voters, found that 62% do not trust Trump's administration to oversee the crypto industry.

While Trump has advocated for more crypto-friendly policies, respondents expressed broader concerns about governance and conflicts of interest in the sector.

A key issue highlighted in the survey is the overlap between public office and private crypto ventures.

About 73% of respondents opposed government officials having personal financial ties to crypto projects.

Nearly half of those surveyed were aware of Trump-family involvement in digital asset ventures.

Even among Republican respondents, a majority reportedly expressed discomfort with such financial entanglements, although detailed awareness of specific projects remains limited.

WLFI Token Sales Under Scrutiny

The project previously raised more than $550 million in earlier funding rounds, and critics say recent token sales were conducted under more favorable terms for private investors.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about a planned unlock of roughly 62 billion tokens in the future, which some critics argue could allow insiders to exit positions after potential changes in the political environment.

Lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), have criticized the structure of the project, arguing that it raises broader ethical concerns about conflicts of interest between political influence and financial gain.

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