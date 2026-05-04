Bitcoin Breaks $80,000: Is The Bull Run Coming Back?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) crossed $80,000 Monday as Senate Banking Committee chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) declared the CLARITY Act is in the “red zone.”

Scott Targets May Markup, June Vote

Scott told Fox Business he hopes to hold a markup of the CLARITY Act in May and bring the bill to the Senate floor in June or July.

The legislation passed the House in July 2025 but stalled in the Senate as banks and stablecoin companies fought over stablecoin yield.

Coinbase had pulled its support of the bill in mid-January due to a draft amendment that would have prevented crypto firms from offering yield on user stablecoin balances.

ETF Inflows Hit $630 Million Friday

Monday’s rally followed stronger demand for U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Market reports showed roughly $630 million in net inflows into Bitcoin ETFs on Friday, May 1, before Bitcoin crossed $80,000 at the start of the new week.

The rally came while Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) slowed Bitcoin purchases.

Strategy chairman Michael Saylor announced no buys last week, breaking a pattern of aggressive accumulation.

“Bitcoin rallying while Strategy takes a breather suggests the market may be drawing strength from a wider base of support beyond that single narrative,” digital assets firm QCP noted in a market memo.

Fed Division Adds Macro Pressure

The Fed held the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75% on April 29.

The vote showed unusual division, marking the Fed’s most divided decision since 1992.

That leaves Bitcoin exposed to Treasury yields, dollar strength, inflation data, and rate-cut expectations.

A softer rate outlook could support risk assets. A stronger dollar or higher yields could pressure the rally.

BTC Technical Setup

Bitcoin executed a textbook liquidity sweep at $75,000, flushing late longs before aggressively reclaiming structure.

Price swept the Candle Range Low around $75,000, triggered the entry level around $77,500, and now pushes directly into the Candle Range High around $81,000.

Traders projection targets $82,500 to $85,000 if this range breaks with conviction. Bulls need a daily close above $81,000. Invalidation occurs on any breakdown back below $77,500.

Image: Shutterstock