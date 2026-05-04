What's Driving Hut 8 Stock On Monday?

$200 Million Credit Facility

The 364-day facility replaces Hut 8's prior agreement with Coinbase Credit and carries a fixed interest rate of 7.0%, down from 9.0%.

Earlier terms had ranged between 10.5% and 11.5%, marking a cumulative reduction of up to 450 basis points.

Improved Liquidity And Structure

The refinancing also releases approximately 3,300 BTC from collateral, valued at about $260 million as of May 1, 2026, improving liquidity.

The structure includes protections such as limited recourse to pledged Bitcoin, a no-rehypothecation covenant, and fixed loan-to-value thresholds.

Strategic Balance Sheet Impact

Hut 8 said the transaction supports its strategy to lower borrowing costs, reduce risk, and enhance financial flexibility.

CEO Asher Genoot said, "Our capital strategy is designed to lower our cost of capital, reduce risk, and expand strategic flexibility."

CFO Sean Glennan added, "This refinancing strengthens our balance sheet by decreasing our cost of debt while simultaneously increasing Bitcoin held outside collateral covenants."

Short Interest Rises

Short interest in Hut 8 rose from 17.28 million to 18.17 million shares, representing 18.07% of the float. At an average daily volume of 5.39 million shares, it would take about 3.37 days for short sellers to cover positions.

HUT Technical Analysis: Trend, Momentum, and Key Levels

Hut 8 is currently trading within a strong upward trend, having gained 496.51% over the past 12 months.

The stock is trading 7.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting short-term bullish momentum, while it is 29.4% above its 50-day SMA, indicating a strong intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is 63.49, which is neutral, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, suggesting a potential bearish momentum shift that traders should monitor closely.

Key Resistance: $83.00 — This level may act as a barrier for upward price movement.

HUT Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

The countdown is on: Hut 8 is set to report earnings on May 6, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 34 cents (Up from $-1.30)

: Loss of 34 cents (Up from $-1.30) Revenue Estimate: $78.78 million (Up from $21.82 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $77.22. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Buy (Raises Target to $90.00) (April 24)

: Buy (Raises Target to $90.00) (April 24) Piper Sandler : Overweight (Raises Target to $93.00) (April 21)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $93.00) (April 21) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises Target to $80.00) (April 9)

HUT Price Action: Hut 8 shares were down 0.60% at $76.52 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $83.18, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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