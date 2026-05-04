Elizabeth Warren Rings 'Flashing Red Light' Alert Over Iranian Cryptocurrency Exchange

Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex, is facing increased scrutiny from regulators and policymakers after continuing operations during wartime, raising concerns about its role in global financial flows.

A Key Channel Beyond Sanctions

Nobitex is widely seen as a central component of Iran's parallel financial system, enabling users to access global markets despite Western sanctions.

The platform reportedly handles about 70% of the country's crypto activity and claims to serve roughly 11 million users.

Analysts say the exchange provides a bridge between domestic users and international crypto markets, helping individuals navigate inflation and limited access to traditional banking services.

However, investigations cited by Reuters suggest that Nobitex has processed significant transaction volumes, ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars, linked to sanctioned entities, including Iran's central bank and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Nobitex has denied any direct ties to the government or intentional facilitation of illicit activity, stating that any such transactions would occur without its knowledge.

According to investigators, the platform may enable users to obscure transaction trails through practices such as rotating wallet addresses and layering transactions, techniques often associated with enhancing anonymity.

Reports also indicate past interactions with global crypto platforms, including Binance, which allegedly processed large transaction volumes connected to Nobitex.

Sen. Warren Raises Alarm

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) described the findings, in the Reuters interview, as a "flashing red light," warning that digital assets are increasingly being used to bypass the U.S.-led financial system.

She said adversarial actors can move significant funds due to gaps in compliance controls across parts of the crypto ecosystem, particularly in areas related to anti-money laundering and sanctions enforcement.

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