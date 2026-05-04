Michael Saylor Pauses Bitcoin Buys, But A $3B Acquisition Frenzy Could Start This Week, Analyst Says

The Ex-Dividend Buying Pattern

Ahead of the March 13 ex-dividend date, Strategy accumulated $1.54 billion in Bitcoin with steady, spread-out purchases. The largest single-day buy hit $402 million on March 12.

The April cycle accelerated dramatically. Ahead of the April 15 ex-dividend date, total purchases jumped to $3.47 billion.

Buying compressed into the final days with $416 million on April 10, $922 million on April 13, and $1.21 billion on April 14.

Analyst Expects $2B-$3B Next Wave

Maeda believes the aggressive accumulation pattern continues through the next ex-dividend cycle.

“I’m expecting Saylor to buy $2-3B of BTC over the next 2 weeks via STRC, sending BTC above $80,000,” Maeda posted.

“People capitulated and sold the bottom and there aren’t enough marginal sellers to push us lower anymore,” he added.

Maeda expects buying to start this week and accelerate into May 14. His thesis rests on the view that most sellers have already exited, leaving limited supply to absorb continued institutional demand at this pace.

Schiff Fires Back At Saylor

Peter Schiff continued his attacks on Strategy’s model, arguing that anyone paying $78,000 for Bitcoin is not getting in cheap based on Bitcoin’s historic price range since inception.

An X account called STRC.live fired back, posting that Saylor doesn’t think about Schiff.

Schiff responded that he believes Saylor thinks about him all the time and wouldn’t be surprised if Saylor has nightmares about him.

MSTR Staging Symmetrical Triangle Breakout

Strategy is staging a textbook symmetrical triangle breakout, with premarket extending gains to $181.56, knocking directly on the critical $180 to $182 horizontal resistance that capped rallies since November.

The Supertrend flipped bullish at $146.62, confirming the trend shift. MACD histogram is expanding with a clean bullish crossover, showing momentum is building rather than fading.

The entire structure from February’s $105 lows represents an accumulation base. This breakout attempt carries conviction given Bitcoin’s simultaneous recovery above $78,000.

Support sits at $165 to $168. Breakout confirmation requires a daily close above $182. A sustained close above $182 opens the door toward $210 to $220 next.

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