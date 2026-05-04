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Strategy
May 4, 2026 8:01 AM 2 min read

Michael Saylor's Strategy Set To Report Q1 Earnings—Analyst Estimates, Price Targets And Technical Signals For The Bitcoin Treasury Firm

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) is set to report financials for the first quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know before the announcement.

Strategy To Report Loss?

Analysts estimate the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury company to report a loss of $15.87 per share, a marked reversal from a profit of $16.36 per share in the previous quarter.

The company is forecast to announce quarterly revenue of $124.97 million, representing a 12.5% year-over-year increase.

The MSTR stock has a consensus price target of $401.06 from 19 analysts, with the highest forecast of $705 issued by Benchmark in August last year. The latest rating by Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target from $192 to $212, while the previous one by TD Cowen slashed it from $440 to $350.

What’s The State Of MSTR Stock?

Short interest in the MSTR stock rose from $35.88 million to $37.20 million, now representing 11.31% of total shares, indicating a moderately bearish outlook.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, flashed a "Buy" signal for MSTR, according to TradingView. The Relative Strength Index showed a "Neutral" reading.

Bitcoin’s Decline To Weigh Heavily?

Strategy holds 818,334 BTC worth $54.53 billion, acquired at an average price of $75,537. As of this writing, the company’s market capitalization was less than the total value of its BTC reserves.

With Bitcoin down 22% in the first quarter, the extent of its impact on Strategy's revenue and profitability remains to be seen.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $79,673.23, up 1.95% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares closed 7.08% higher at $177.17 during Friday's regular trading session.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show the stock weakening over the long term, yet holding a positive trajectory in the short and medium terms.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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