Bitcoin At $79,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Gain 1%

Bitcoin trades around $79,000 as Bitcoin ETFs saw $629.7 million in net inflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $101.22million in net outflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 1.6% higher over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin's historical cycle structure suggests major market bottoms typically occur below the 200-week EMA. He added that if $60,000 marked the cycle bottom, it could indicate a shift toward shorter and less severe bear markets, potentially followed by faster bull cycles in the future.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Ethereum is currently testing resistance near $2,375 at the upper boundary of its price channel. He noted two possible scenarios:

A rejection could send ETH back toward support near $2,210

A strong daily close above $2,375 could trigger a move toward $2,550

Degen retard Shah highlighted that Solana has remained below $100 for 90 consecutive days, its longest such stretch since 2020. He suggested this prolonged weakness could make the asset appear undervalued if broader market conditions turn bullish.

Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin has transitioned from a downtrend into an uptrend and is now consolidating within a bull pennant pattern. He noted that a breakout from this formation would confirm a bullish continuation and could trigger the next leg higher.

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